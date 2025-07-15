R. Madhavan reveals his son wakes up at 4 a.m. every day! Why waking up in 'Brahma Muhurta' is healthy as per Ayurveda

Rising early has long been associated with increased productivity, improved wellness, and spiritual growth. Recently, Indian actor R. Madhavan shared insights into his son's disciplined routine as a professional swimmer, shedding light on the value of early rising. His son, Vedaant Madhavan, wakes up at 4 a.m. daily, a practice that aligns with the concept of Brahma Muhurat, a time considered incredibly beneficial according to Ayurvedic traditions. R Madhavan shares his son Vedaant's routine, which involves waking up at 4 a.m. in the morning and maintaining a strict diet(Instagram)

R. Madhavan's son Vedaant’s strict routine

In a conversation with GQ, R. Madhavan expressed immense pride in his son's ability to maintain such a demanding schedule “Vedaant's day concludes at 8 p.m., only to begin again at 4 a.m. It’s the most demanding part of the job, not just for him, but also for his parents. That hour is called brahma muhurta, said to be the most spiritually conducive time to wake up. " For Madhavan, his son's routine is not solely about physical training, it reflects a commitment that extends to mental and spiritual well-being.

What is Brahma Muhurta?

Brahma Muhurta refers to the time just before dawn, typically occurring between 4:00 and 6:00 a.m. This period is celebrated in Hindu scriptures as an auspicious time for spiritual activities, meditation, and self-reflection. According to Ayurveda, waking up during Brahma Muhurta allows individuals to synchronise their bodies and minds with the natural rhythms of the universe, according to the World Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research. This practice is believed to lead to improved health, focus, and overall well-being.

Benefits of waking up between 3 to 5 a.m.

Embracing the early hours of Brahma Muhurta can bring numerous advantages. The concept revolves around harmonising the body and mind, enabling deeper connections with our surroundings and ourselves, as per UK's National Institute of Health. Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma advocates for waking up during Brahma Muhurta as a healthy practice, saying, "Aligning ourselves with nature's cycles promotes vitality and health."

Here’s a closer look at some of the key benefits of waking up before the sun rises, as per Dr Chanchal Sharma:

Spiritual connections: The tranquillity of early morning is conducive to meditation and spiritual practices. It is an ideal time for introspection and connecting with one’s spiritual side.

The tranquillity of early morning is conducive to meditation and spiritual practices. It is an ideal time for introspection and connecting with one’s spiritual side. Improved sleep cycle: Regularly waking up early helps regulate your sleep patterns. This, in turn, ensures a restorative sleep experience, contributing to overall well-being.

Regularly waking up early helps regulate your sleep patterns. This, in turn, ensures a restorative sleep experience, contributing to overall well-being. Enhanced energy levels: Rising early can lead to increased energy levels throughout the day. Starting the day with purposeful activities often translates to heightened productivity as the hours progress.

Rising early can lead to increased energy levels throughout the day. Starting the day with purposeful activities often translates to heightened productivity as the hours progress. Heightened creativity and focus: The quiet of the morning can bring clarity to thought and enhance creativity. This is often when the mind is free from distractions, making it easier to focus on tasks that require critical thinking.

The quiet of the morning can bring clarity to thought and enhance creativity. This is often when the mind is free from distractions, making it easier to focus on tasks that require critical thinking. Better digestion and metabolism: Walking during this time supports better digestion and metabolism, suggests Dr Chanchal Sharma. A healthy start to the day can set the tone for nutritious eating and balanced energy levels.

Walking during this time supports better digestion and metabolism, suggests Dr Chanchal Sharma. A healthy start to the day can set the tone for nutritious eating and balanced energy levels. Commitment and discipline: Waking up early encourages a sense of discipline and commitment to personal goals. It can motivate individuals to pursue their goals with vigour, leading to greater fulfilment throughout the day.

Practical tips for adopting Brahma Muhurta

The practice of waking up during Brahma Muhurta, as supported by Ayurvedic principles, can have profound benefits for one’s mental, physical, and spiritual health, according to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences.

If you are inspired by Vedaant Madhavan and considering waking up during Brahma Muhurta, here are some simple steps to help ease into this practice:

Gradual adjustment: Start by setting your alarm just 15 minutes earlier than usual and gradually shift your wake-up time to 4 a.m.

Start by setting your alarm just 15 minutes earlier than usual and gradually shift your wake-up time to 4 a.m. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule: Aim to go to bed at the same time each night to ensure you get a sufficient amount of rest. Ideally, aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night.

Aim to go to bed at the same time each night to ensure you get a sufficient amount of rest. Ideally, aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep per night. Create a relaxing night routine: A calming pre-sleep routine can enhance sleep quality. Consider practices like reading, meditation, or gentle stretches.

A calming pre-sleep routine can enhance sleep quality. Consider practices like reading, meditation, or gentle stretches. Limit screen time before bed: Reducing exposure to screens at least an hour before sleep helps improve your ability to fall asleep quickly and deeply.

Reducing exposure to screens at least an hour before sleep helps improve your ability to fall asleep quickly and deeply. Use natural light: Exposure to natural light in the morning can further assist your internal clock, making it easier to wake up early.

By integrating this practice into our lives, we can enable a deeper connection to our inner selves and the world around us, paving the way for a healthier and more fulfilled life.