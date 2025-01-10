Worried about winter's impact on your furry babies? Here are some easy tips

Mumbaikars have been experiencing a chill in the air over the past couple of days. While it’s ideal for enjoying the outdoors, winter brings along certain seasonal ailments as well. It can also be challenging for your pets. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a further dip in temperatures in the coming days, here are some basic tips to keep your furry babies warm, cosy and illness-free. Read on... Make sure to keep your furry babies cosy and warm in winter.(Adobe stock)

Basking in sunlight

Many pet parents are in the habit of walking their dogs early in the morning or at night. While that’s perfect for the summer, in winter, make sure that your furry bundle of joy enjoys the outdoors when it’s warmer, say mid-morning or early evening. If it clashes with your work schedule, engage a dog walker or entrust a family member with the responsibility.

A cosy home

Make sure that the indoor temperatures are comfortable, too. Depending on the breed of your pet, you can dress them up in winter wear — from light T-shirts to stylish sweaters. Make sure that their bedding is warm and cosy as well. Isha Chitlangia, a Gurugram-based entrepreneur who has a four-year-old dog, shares, “My pet becomes lazier during winters and prefers to spend most of the time under her blanket. Apart from making her wear weather-appropriate clothes, I keep the room heater on. Also, during winters, I don’t buy readymade food at all, and only feed her warm, home-cooked meals. Pet parents should be careful when room heaters are on, as your furry baby can get too close to it and get burnt.”

Don’t miss moisturising

While grooming your pets are important throughout the year, it becomes even more important during winters, when their skin can get dry and flaky. Brush them thoroughly and give them a bath in lukewarm water. You can also consult your vet and start using supplements that will keep their skin and coat healthy and shining. Applying coconut oil will also keep their skin moisturised.

Hydration is of high importance

Do you drink less water during winters? Well, your pets are no different either. Make sure that your furry baby is consuming an adequate amount of water, and always keep their bowls filled with clean water. In case the water gets too cold for their liking, replace it every few hours.

“Your pets may reduce drinking water in winters. It is necessary to keep them hydrated in such cases. Cats drink less water anyway, so getting a cat water fountain etc. could encourage them to drink more water. Additionally, adding fluids to your dog's food will increase water content and help hydrate them,” says Dr Gowri Haveri, Dr Chariars Pets Speciality Clinic, Thane (West).

Visit the vet

Cold weather can aggravate some long-standing issues your pet has, such as arthritis. So, take them for regular check-ups. They could also be susceptible to some seasonal ailments such as flu and pneumonia, so watch out for any discomfort your pet shows.