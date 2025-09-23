Yuvraj Singh appears before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 1xBet probe

According to a report in The Hindu, officials said the 43-year-old was questioned by the ED, and his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in an online betting-linked money laundering case on Tuesday. According to multiple reports, the left-handed allrounder was scheduled to appear at 11 am but reached the agency’s office in central Delhi around 12 noon.

An influencer named Anveshi Jain also appeared before the ED for questioning in the same case. Over the last few weeks, the federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa, as well as former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra as part of the investigation. Actor Sonu Sood has been summoned for Wednesday by the ED in the same case.

The investigation into the operations of the 1xBet betting app is part of the ED’s wider probe against such platforms on allegations of duping numerous people of crores of rupees and reportedly evading a huge amount of direct and indirect taxes. According to Curacao-registered 1xBet, it is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages, as per the company information available on its website.

Officials added that some other sportspersons, movie actors, online influencers, and celebrities are expected to be questioned by the agency in the coming days as part of this ongoing probe.