When Arvind Kejriwal borrowed BJP’s ‘Abki baar’ slogan. It is a jibe

Elections in Delhi are due early next year. The AAP is confident that it will return to power because of Kejriwal government’s schemes.

htls Updated: Dec 07, 2019 18:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at HT Leadership Summit 2019.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its poor performance in the last Assembly elections in 2015. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had swept to power in the 2015 elections winning 67 seats in the 70-member House. The victory was particularly stunning because it came in less than a year after the BJP won the general elections.

“BJP’s slogan will be ‘abki baar 3 paar’. We [AAP] will go with ‘abki baar 67 paar,” he said at the 17th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

“We have changed the entire political discourse in Delhi in these five years. In Delhi there is vote for development. The entire campaign will be based on the work by our government in this tenure,” said Kejriwal.

Watch: HTLS 2019: Kejriwal’s ‘Bin Dulhe ki Baarat’ jibe at BJP over Delhi polls

 

“Our first tenure of 49 days is remembered for one thing: For ending corruption in Delhi. We had asked people not to stop giving bribe to corrupt officials. Just record that ony our mobile and send us the clip. Thirty two corrupt officials were sent to jail in those 49 days. So we changed the politics of Delhi,” he said.

All the achievements that we have made in these five years are only because of the different kind of politics, the officials and workers are the same, said Kejriwal.

On future prospects, the AAP chief said he plans to expand his party’s footprint outside Delhi. “We do not belong to any political family or dynasty, so it is difficult for us. But we became successful in Delhi only because of the work we did. And we will take this work done to other states and I hope people will give us a chance there too,” said Kejriwal.

Elections in Delhi are due early next year. The AAP is confident that it will return to power because of Kejriwal government’s schemes providing subsidised water and electricity supplies as well as free ride to women in public buses.

The BJP, which scraped through winning just three seats in 2015 polls, has a daunting task to return to power in Delhi after two decades, by unseating AAP.

