e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / HTLS / HTLS 2020 - As you get closer to the top, the expectations are a lot: Graf on handling mental health

HTLS 2020 - As you get closer to the top, the expectations are a lot: Graf on handling mental health

HTLS 2020: Talking about the pressures that elite sportspersons face on a daily basis, Graf highlighted how it becomes tough to ask for the best from yourself day in and day out.

htls Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:01 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi, Hindustan Times
Former tennis greats Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf while speaking on day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.
Former tennis greats Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf while speaking on day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020.(HT Photo)
         

At a time when athletes from all sports are speaking up about the importance of mental health, former tennis greats Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi addressed the issue while speaking with senior sports journalist Ayaz Memon at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Talking about the pressures that elite sportspersons face on a daily basis, Graf highlighted how it becomes tough to ask for the best from yourself day in and day out.

ALSO READ: The day I played Federer, I realised I was playing the greatest player of all time, says Andre Agassi

“It’s tough to find that emotional balance. Emotionally it’s hard to ask the best out of yourself day after day. As you get closer to the top, the expectations are a lot. You don’t realise the amount of pressure not just from outside, but even from the perfectionist that is within you. Once you walk away, you’re far from having that equilibrium,” Graf said.

She said that a lot of players find it hard to cope with life after retirement as they are unable to think of what to do after their career is over

“There’s so much you’re taught in tennis that there’s a big part you’re missing and a big part you gain. But there’s so much it prepares you for the post retirement life. It’s a different phase but I see with players who are close to retiring, they have the question, ‘Where do you go from here’. Because tennis has been all that they know,” Graf said.

ALSO READ: Watching Serena Williams through such a long career has been amazing, says Steffi Graf

Agassi added that players often find it difficult to cope with the relaxed life post retirement as they are used to the stress of playing regularly.

“When you unplug from tennis it’s almost like PTSD, intensity of engagement - bit like having drugs and not having drugs. Life seems boring for a while. It’s hard to realise life could be a bit more relaxed as well. Sports makes you tough from one perspective, it also makes you a person where you need to disconnect and grow in some other way,” the former US tennis great added.

He further said that it is important for people to be self aware and take care of mental health.

“I believe people need to be true to themselves, for that you need to be self-aware. You need to prioritise mental health. We all find our own forms of distraction in life,” he said.

tags
top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In