HTLS 2020: Science and tech — ingredients of a unique global culinary experience

htls Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 04:23 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gaggan Anand cooked in the kitchens of some of Asia’s best hotels before studying with the research team at Spain’s famed El Bulli restaurant
Gaggan Anand cooked in the kitchens of some of Asia’s best hotels before studying with the research team at Spain’s famed El Bulli restaurant(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Drawing on his memories of the amazing street food and the diversity of India’s different regional cuisines, Chef Gaggan Anand has used science and modern technology to create modernist and progressive re-interpretations of traditional recipes that made his restaurant ‘Gaggan’ one of the top culinary destinations. TIME magazine even dubbed him the “Captain Kirk of cuisine”.

Gaggan Anand cooked in the kitchens of some of Asia’s best hotels before studying with the research team at Spain’s famed El Bulli restaurant. He says he does progressive Indian food, coming up with his own versions of traditional dishes.

In 2012, Chef Gaggan was one of only two Asians to speak at BCN Vanguardia, the International Gastronomy Conference in Barcelona, sharing the stage with some of world’s top chefs. The Thailand Creative & Design Center (TCDC) asked him to hold a workshop at their symposium “Creativities Unfold, Bangkok 2012: Design is Opportunities: Innovation, Strategy, Business” calling him an “innovation & design guru.

