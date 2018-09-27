Kamal Haasan, actor and politician: ‘Hero of the universe’

With the recent launch of his political party, Makkal Needhi Mayyam, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has reinvented himself. Haasan, well known for his skills as an actor, played diverse roles in an illustrious career spanning several decades. Haasan began his acting career as a child artiste in Kalathur Kannamma, released in 1960. He would subsequently star in many iconic movies in Tamil, a language that is very dear to him.

Haasan has more than acting to his credit— he has also directed and written the scripts for many movies. His fans fondly call him Ulaga Nayagan — The Hero of the Universe. Haasan has received the National Awards for Acting three times. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and the Padma Bhushan in 2014. He has also received the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the French government.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 14:31 IST