HTLS 2019: JeremyJauncey, travel entrepreneur who harnessed social media

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:16 IST

A former rugby player, Jeremy Jauncey believes that travel is a force for good as it is both an antidote to racism, bigotry, and inequality and allows people to create meaningful and engaging stories that help make a positive impact on the world.

An entrepreneur and investor, Jauncey has overseen the growth of Beautiful Destinations from a global social media travel community to one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies, as voted by business magazine Fast Company, in 2017. Its YouTube channel created in 2014, has over 245,000 subscribers. Prior to founding Beautiful Destinations, Jauncey founded and ran the United Kingdom arm of an eCommerce SaaS (Software as a Service) business. He has also co-founded a digital health company, besides setting up and running a venture capital fund. Jauncey has also advised organisations such as the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, SKIFT Global Forum, and the World Travel Market.

The company counts as its clients national, state, and city tourism boards in UAE, Philippines, California, New York City, and Hong Kong, as well as multinational hotels such as the Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. Through its work, Beautiful Destinations aims to understand the ways in which travel culture and consumer behaviour are changing in modern times.