Updated: Nov 08, 2019 17:10 IST

Born in Athens, Mary Katrantzou studied Architecture at Rhode Island School of Design (USA) and graduated with a BA in Textile design and an MA in Fashion from Central Saint Martins (London).

Her graduation show in 2008, which featured trompe l’oeil prints of oversized jewellery on jersey-bonded dresses, took the industry by storm, immediately securing a number of prestigious stockists, notably Browns, Joyce, Colette. After her graduation show, Mary Katrantzou established her namesake brand. She now boasts over 100 high-end stockists ranging from Selfridges to Joyce, Matchesfashion.com, Harrods and Bergdorf’s Goodman.

Mary Katrantzou was dubbed “The Queen of Print” by press, a moniker that recognized the enormous influence of her work in the medium. Katrantzou’s work changed the face of twenty-first century fashion, inspiring high fashion and high street designers alike.

“Print can be as definitive as a cut or a drape and allows a woman to filter beauty found in design, in a subversive way. All my prints are constructed through digital technology. Digital print allows me to experiment with print in a way that fine art and other methods could not. It opens up a huge spectrum for possibility ; I can create possibility out of impossibility, surrealism out of realism and both vice versa.” says Mary.

In her designs, Katrantzou plays with clashing aesthetics, mixes technology and craftmanship and explores opulent innovative embellishments. Mary Katrantzou world is feminine, innovative, fresh and elegant.

Mary Katrantzou has received various awards throughout her career. In 2010 she was awarded the Swiss Textiles Award in recognition of her pioneering textile treatments; in November 2011, she received the British Fashion Award for Emerging Talent, in February 2012 was awarded Young Designer of the Year at the Elle Style Awards. In 2015, Katrantzou received the Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, was awarded Glamour designer of the year, Harper’s Bazaar Breakthrough Designer as well as the British Fashion Award for New Establishment Designer.

Prestigious collaborations have included capsule ranges with Swarovski, Victoria’s Secret, Longchamp, Moncler, Topshop, Cowshed and Adidas Originals. Mary has also collaborated with artist Pablo Bronstein at the ICA, designed costumes for the NYC Ballet and the Paris Opera and her work has been exhibited at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art and at Lord Rothschild’s « Creatures and Creations » exhibition at Waddesdon Manor in the UK. The Dallas Contemporary museum presented « Mary, Queen of Prints », the first solo exhibition of Mary Katrantzou from January to March 2018 and brought more than 180 looks into one vibrant tableau. In April 2019, Mary’s second solo exhibition « KALEIDOSCOPE KATRANTZOU : Mary Katrantzou 10 years in Fashion » opened in SCAD FASHION Atlanta.

Cate Blanchett, Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Kylie Minoque, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Campbell, Jane Fonda, Lupita Nyongo and Zendaya are just a few examples of women who have chosen Mary Katrantzou.

“It’s almost surreal that she is capable of producing such distinct, accomplished bodies of work with such regularity. No ocean too deep, no mountain too high.” - Tim Blanks