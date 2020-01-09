I am what I am because of my roles: Vikrant Massey

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:28 IST

Best remembered for his performances in ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Lootera’ actor Vikrant Massey feels he is currently living the best phase of his career. In the spotlight for his upcoming film ‘Chhapaak’, he plays acid attack survivor and motivational speaker Laxmi Agarwal’s partner, social activist Alok Dixit. With a career spanning over 16 years, Massey, who was in the city recently, spoke about his life, roles, upcoming projects and more.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Massey always wanted to be an actor. “Yes, this was something that I always wanted to do. I worked hard at achieving this aim and my first break was in 2004 at the age of 17 and then a lot of TV shows including ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’, ‘Dharam Veer’, Balika Vadhu’ happened. And then eventually my roles in movies like ‘Lootera’, ‘A Death in the Gunj’ and ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ gave me a foothold in the industry.

Talking about his role in ‘Chhapaak’ Massey said, “The film will showcase interesting dynamics between the two characters. And it is the bond between ‘Malti’ and ‘Amol’ that brings so much hope to the story throughout. The conviction Meghna Ma’am had in her characters, I have tried to live up to it with all my might as an actor. When the role came to me, I knew this is the kind of a story I will love to associate with at this point of my career.”

Massey also said that his role required him to gain eight kilos, “At one point, I was just bingeing on sweets and junk food to attain the required weight. And the best part is I also gained another three kilos over the course of the shoot. But all your hard work pays off the moment your character and film is accepted.”

The suave actor had his fan boy moment in the city when he told Deepika Padukone that in real life he actually had her picture on his DP on his social media account, at which Deepika got all surprised, “Yes, it is absolutely true. I am a big, big fan of hers and sharing screen space with Deepika made me both nervous and excited. Working with an actor of her talent is not just an opportunity but also a huge responsibility. In fact, working with Deepika, with Meghna Maam telling the story, and survivor Laxmi, was all so empowering for me as a performer.”

Massey feels that though he has a long way to go but the current phase is truly magical for him. “I know there is still a lot to do in my career and I have been extremely lucky to have been at the right place, at right time. And this is such a phase where not only my work is getting recognition but the right type of roles are also finding me. I never dreamt that my role in ‘Mirzapur’ will be applauded to this extent and then ‘Criminal Justice’ again brought out the performer in me. And, of course, how can I not name ‘A Death in the Gunj’ that changed my entire career. In fact, I am what I am because of all the roles that I have done across mediums. I am grateful to all the makers who trusted a guy with no filmy background with such wonderful roles.”