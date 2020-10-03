e-paper
I feel it’s safe to shoot but ‘darr toh lagta hai’: Flora Saini

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 19:47 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Actor Flora Saini on her visit to Lucknow for the shoot of OTT series ‘Jackson’
Actor Flora Saini on her visit to Lucknow for the shoot of OTT series ‘Jackson’(Sourced photo)
         

‘Stree’ actor Flora Saini has been sceptical to shoot amid Covid crisis but despite family pressure she could not keep herself away from the camera for long! The actor shot in Lucknow for the upcoming OTT series ‘Jackson’.

“I have been discussing this project with Saurabh (Tewari, director) sir for a long time. And then when he started shooting in Lucknow, he called me to inform. My mother was like ‘nothing doing!’ but then I had to convince her. She agreed because it was a small schedule, as length of my role is not that big in the first season,” said Flora after wrapping her shoot in the state capital.

On being asked what made her say yes to the series, the ‘Gandi Baat’ actor replied, “My role in the series is very different. People have seen me in various glamorous avtars but here I was getting a chance to do something extraordinary. At present I can’t reveal much about it. It challenged me as an actor and I’m glad I was able to pull it well.”

Flora agrees that it is risky shooting during pandemic. “There are various norms implemented by our associations which are being followed dutifully. The makers are far too cautious as much is on stake for them. I feel it’s safe to shoot but ‘darr toh lagta hai’. The fact is that we too need to be guarded while shooting,” she said.

On reaching Mumbai on Saturday, the actor said that she felt a bit low and anticipates that it must be a normal weather change. Flora earlier shot for ‘Ya Rab’ in Lucknow.

The pretty actor is looking forward to shoot for ‘City of Dreams’ season 2 and is waiting for ‘Inside Edge-3’ wherein she has already shot for her part. Her latest being ‘Bahut Hua Samman’ that got streamed on OTT, recently was shot in Varanasi last year. The film will see her playing a glamorous Bhojpuri star.

