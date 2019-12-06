I feel like a newcomer: Shilpa 2.0

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to come out of her 12 year self-imposed sabbatical with Sabbir Khan’s film ‘Nikamma’ which she believes is a new beginning of her cinematic journey.

“Audiences will see me more often now with lots of movies. People will see Shilpa Shetty 2.0,” says the actor after wrapping her shoot in Lucknow.

“We have shot one schedule in Mumbai, so I had done a bit of shoot before I landed here. Still when I started shooting here, I was little nervous like a newcomer. On TV I play Shilpa Shetty but here I am Avni (in Nikamma) for which I was really nervous but Sabbir was confident. But, ek baar sur laga gaya phir sab ho jata hai (once you hit the right note everything falls in place),” she says.

The Baazigar actress shot in Lucknow for 12 days.

“After 12 years I did 12 days of outdoor. I feared that I won’t be able to do this leaving behind my son but then Raj (Kundra) and Vivaan came to surprise me and I got back in the groove,” she says.

The actor plays a tough government official in the film.

“I can’t divulge much about the role. It’s a character (Avni) people have not seen me doing before. It’s an urban character which is based in UP. The film is based on relationship and it’s really funny and thrilling,” says the actress.

So, what made Shilpa break her sabbatical?

“Best answer will be watching the movie (when it releases). I have been getting offers regularly. For choosing this one, I can say that I make a checklist and from all the offers that came my way this was perfect to restart my journey. I have done so many characters earlier but wanted to do something new, exciting and worth getting out of my house. One reason to do this film was also because of the love people give me which is really addictive,” says Shilpa.

Her ‘Main aai hun UP-Bihar Lootne’ song makes her feel special connect with the state.

“After spending two weeks in Lucknow, now I understand why people say ‘muskuraiye ki aap Lucknow main hain’. There are lots of reasons to smile. For me, weather was fantastic so was my ‘Sunday binge’ (video that trended on social media where she savoured makkhan-malai and jalebi). Mera UP se purana naata hai…probably due to ‘UP-Bihar lootne’ song. I have come here several times but this is for the first time I have come for a shoot,” she says.

The ‘Dhadkan’ actor had not done films all these years but she was active on TV and with her fitness programmes.

“I was not doing films but was never cut off from my audiences. They have seen me on TV (judging reality shows), reading my book or on fitness app. So, I was always there,” she says.

Shilpa feels that she is making a start in a good phase.

“Once an actor always an actor! For me, it’s my being and it’s who I am and I enjoy being part of cinema. And, it’s very cool to come back after long break and realize how much you missed it. I feel this is the best phase. In Hollywood, life of an actor begins after 35 and I see that change coming in the Hindi film industry. Now audiences are smart and scripts are so good. From the era of 90 to the methodological era of today it’s a welcome change,” she says.

Food talk

The actor made the most of her visit to the city of nawabs. “I tried makkhan-malai, hot jalebi. I love galawati kebabs but I have given up meat for the time being so I savoured fish. I also liked kulfi. I have gained 1 kg and will have to do more Surya Namaskars (yoga),” she says.

On her video which shows her savouring sweet delicacies she says, “My Sunday binge may look frivolous but it is only to show people that I eat and love my food. We have one life and need to appreciate what comes our way. For younger generation I will like to say that going on oil-less diets, without food and doing ketos is very harmful for quality of life.”

Shilpa says further, “I want to tell people that if I can do this then why can’t they? I work, eat and look after family at home. I feel people ‘dar-dar kar khatey hain’. And, they do wrong diet. I want them to believe that actors too live like this. You have to make a lifestyle modification. My quest and aim in life is to create awareness about fitness and that is why I started my app.”

She is elated that her app won Google Play Award recently.

“It’s a big thing as it became the first Indian app to win this award. That too barely less than a year old…in fact seven months old so it’s a great moment after we have put in two years of hard work to promote fitness,” she says.