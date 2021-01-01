e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘I hope 2021 will be kind to all of us…’

‘I hope 2021 will be kind to all of us…’

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 19:58 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Actor Shiny Dixit in Lucknow
Actor Shiny Dixit in Lucknow(Sourced)
         

Actor Shiny Dixit who was in Lucknow wrapping a web series says acting is not just about fame for her. “Becoming an actor for me has been an internal journey which you go through as human. It’s never been about what fame and money. In fact, it’s about how you learn and evolve as an actor in the due course of your career. I love playing so many characters in one life that’s the charm of being an actor,” said ‘Tera Kya Hoga Alia’ actor.

Shiny is a trained fashion stylist and left her business behind to try her luck in Mumbai. “I remember my father gave me a month’s time to find work in acting. And, I knew, if didn’t crack any audition I’ll have to go back with a broken dream. Thankfully, I got a TV commercial followed by a cameo in historical daily ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ followed by multiple shows till my big break happened with ‘Zindagi Ki Mehek’ that gave me the much-needed recognition.”

The young actor was shooting in the city for web series ‘Hastinapur,’ and enjoyed her stay in Lucknow. “The city has transformed completely from what it was years back when I used to visit my aunt here. I remember I used to say ‘waha hai kya water park ke alawa,’ (laughs). But, look at it now, it has become so enterprising and still has that old world charm. I hogged on everything that I could find on Lucknawi platter,” said Shiny.

Shiny looks ahead to 2021 with a lot of good work coming her way and release of her films and series. “I hope 2021 will be kind to all of us. And, we all as a nation and world will be back to our normal healthy selves soon.”

top news
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
Army orders fast patrol boats for surveillance of Pangong lake in Ladakh
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
States, UTs gear up for vaccine dry run on January 2
From 19 Jan, IAF’s Rafales to participate in 1st wargames with French air force
From 19 Jan, IAF’s Rafales to participate in 1st wargames with French air force
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
J-K Police bust fifth terror module in two weeks, this time in Reasi
J-K Police bust fifth terror module in two weeks, this time in Reasi
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Pak minister says local govt will rebuild Hindu temple vandalised by mob
Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in Nitish Kumar government
Mukesh Sahani is the richest minister in Nitish Kumar government
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
Watch: BSF soldiers dance, cut cake to welcome new year 2021
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In