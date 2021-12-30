Home / India News / ‘A big success for us’: 6 JeM terrorists killed in south Kashmir, say police
'A big success for us': 6 JeM terrorists killed in south Kashmir, say police

Police said one gunfight broke out in Kulgam district and the other in Anantnag district—both in south Kashmir.
A policeman was injured and he was shifted to a hospital in Anantnag, officials said.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
A policeman was injured and he was shifted to a hospital in Anantnag, officials said.
Published on Dec 30, 2021 07:02 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Six terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including two Pakistani nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam districts, the police said on Thursday morning.

"6 #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in two separate #encounters. 4 among the killed terrorists have been identified so far as (2) #Pakistani & (2) local terrorists. Identification of other 02 terrorists is being ascertained. A big #success for us," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting Kashmir’s inspector general Vijay Kumar.

According to officials, one gunfight broke out in Kulgam district and the other in Anantnag district—both in south Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district. When the forces were conducting searches in the area, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorists, they added.

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight in which three militants were killed, the official said.

Officials also said the other gunfight took place in the Nowgam Shahabad area of Dooru in neighbouring Anantnag, the official said. A policeman was injured and he was shifted to hospital, they added.

Thursday, December 30, 2021
