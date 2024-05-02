‘Engineered narratives’: Bengal guv on alleged molestation charge against him

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has been accused of molesting a woman, several Trinamool leaders claimed on Thursday. West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose. (File)(HT_PRINT)

In a post on X, Trinamool MP Sagarika Ghose claimed that a woman had alleged that she was molested by Bose when she went to meet the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

“How utterly APPALLING and HORRIFYING. Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kolkata who is supposed to stay overnight at Raj Bhavan, a woman has alleged that she was molested while she went to meet the Governor at Raj Bhavan today,” Ghose posted on X.

“The complainant has been taken to the Hare Street police station for filing a complaint. The woman has accused the Governor of molesting her. Shocking and disgraceful,” she added.

On his part, Bose termed the accused as part of an “engineered narrative” and said that he won't be cowed down.

He also alleged that people want to gain electoral benefits by maligning his image.

“Truth shall triumph. I refuse to be cowed down by engineered narratives. If anybody wants some election benefits by maligning me, God bless them. But they can not stop my fight against corruption and violence in Bengal - Governor,” Bose was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that owing to the prime minister's visit, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose cut short his personal visit to his home state Kerala to return to the city.

Modi will embark on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting Thursday, during which he is scheduled to address several election rallies.

The PM is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Thursday evening and spend the night at Raj Bhavan.

He is scheduled to address election rallies in support of party candidates in Krishnanagar, Bardhaman Purba and Bolpur Lok Sabha constituencies on Friday, according to PTI.