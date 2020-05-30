e-paper
1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre operationalised in Chennai

A 1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre for treating coronavirus patients with mild symptoms sans co-morbidities was operationalised here on Saturday, a senior official said.

india Updated: May 30, 2020 22:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Nurses arrange beds at a newly built slum clearance residential complex, converted into a temporary COVID care centre in Chennai on May 30, 2020.
Nurses arrange beds at a newly built slum clearance residential complex, converted into a temporary COVID care centre in Chennai on May 30, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

A 1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre for treating coronavirus patients with mild symptoms sans co-morbidities was operationalised here on Saturday, a senior official said.

The CCC, a new addition to a string of such amenities here to treat coronavirus patients has all requisite facilities, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said after inspecting the the premises at Pulianthope in North Chennai along with senior state officials.

“The facility is for coronavirus positive people with mild symptoms. They should be healthy persons without co- morbidities and this new facility is intended to provide a homely feel for the occupants,” he told reporters.

The new CCC has a CCTV camera surveillance network, nurses stations and doctors rooms in every floor and there are separate storage facilities for oxygen, protective gear besides a data centre, he said.

Also, there are facilities for carrying out x-ray procedures and ambulances are available in the premises.

Each of the four government medical college hospitals in the city has been assigned a separate block in the building complex to refer suitable patients, Vijayabaskar said.

“Patients are already being admitted and the centre has been operationalised,” an official said.

The CCCs here include the sprawling Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, educational institutions like Loyola College and a hostel block on the IIT-Madras campus.

Cumulatively all such facilities have a “ready for use,” bed capacity of about 14,000 as on date and approximately 1,500 people were being treated in such centres, the official told P T I.

The care centre, operationalised today is a new, multi-storied housing complex developed by the Tamil Nadu government’s Slum Clearance Board.

Chennai continues to top the list of virus infected people in the state with 13,980 positive cases of which 7,321 were discharged following recovery and 6,539 are active.

