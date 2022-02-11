Home / India News / 1 cop killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Bandipora
The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and CRPF. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Feb 11, 2022 05:54 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A policeman was killed and at least three others suffered injuries on Friday after terrorists attacked a joint team of security forces with a grenade in Jammu Kashmir's Bandipora. 

The injured policemen were rushed to the hopsital. The attack was carried out on a joint team of police and Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces (CRPF).

Among those injured were two jawans of the CRPF.

This is a developing story.

(Further details awaited)

