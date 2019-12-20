1 dead in Lucknow; CM pledges action, appeals for peace

india

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 00:14 IST

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed for peace in the wake of violent protests against the amended citizensip act in several parts of the state, including capital Lucknow and Sambhal.

The CM also said the troublemakers will be dealt with sternly and directed police officers to ensure protection of people’s property.

“Those who are found guilty, their properties will be confiscated and the damage done to public property will be recovered by auctioning them [troublemakers’ properties],” he said.

The news agency PTI quoted him as saying, “We will take revenge from them by seizing their property.”

He stressted that those involved in the violence will be identified, and adedd that the police had been directed to keep tabs on attempts to rumour-mongering.

He said the state will not tolerate violence in the name of protests, adding that a high-level meeting had been called and he was reviewing the situation personally.

His remarks came after the state faced large-scale protests that resulted in the death of one person in the state capital of Lucknow.

Mohammad Wakeel (25) suffered a firearm injury when he was passing through an old city area where the clashes took place, his family members said.

The police, however, denied that the firearm injury had anything to do with the protests or the police action.

Parivartan Chowk in central Lucknow, and Madeyganj and Satkhanda localities of the old city area witnessed violent protests, with vandalism and arson reported from the area.

The police resorted to lathicharge, and fired tear gas shells and used water cannons to control the situation.

Protesters clashed with police, and the outdoor broadcasting vans of four TV channels were burnt or damaged. Also, about 15 two-wheelers and 10 four-wheelers were set ablaze or damaged during the violence.

UP director general of police (DGP) OP Singh and inspector general (IG) of police (law and order) Praveen Kumar rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Before Parivartan Chowk, arson and vandalism were reported at in the old city’s Madeyganj where protestors pelted stones and set ablaze some vehicles. The Sathkhanda police outpost was also set ablaze.

Violence was reported in two other districts — Sambhal and Amroha — in western Uttar Pradesh where protesters indulged in stone-pelting when they were stopped from taking out a protest march.

In Sambhal, a group of people set afire a UP Road Transport Corporation bus.

Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) workers staged protests across the state against CAA. “It’s the BJP’s conspiracy to make Muslims angry and create a schism between Hindus and Muslims. The BJP is dividing society for political gains,” said SP president Akhilesh Yadav in Sitapur.