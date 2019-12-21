1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 14:27 IST

One person was killed as fresh violence broke out in Rampur town of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday, police said.

Slogan shouting protesters engaged in stone-pelting and arson and clashed with the police in the violence, which began at 11am and continued for two hours, according to officials.

As the protesters began pelting stones at the police, the force responded with a lathi charge and shelled tear gas.

The additional director general of police Avinash Chandra reached the spot and is camping there to control the situation.

The violence erupted after the administration denied permission for a demonstration following a call for protest by Muslim clerics.

The clerics, however, appealed to people not to assemble and hold any protests. But by that time, people had gathered at Hathi Khana Chowk in Rampur and violence followed.

This comes a day after large-scale violence in several districts of the state soon after the Friday prayers in which more than a dozen people were killed and hundreds injured.

The number of people killed in the violence during protests on Friday against CAA has risen to 14, with the highest in Meerut, officials and doctors said on Saturday.

Five people were killed in Meerut, two each in Kanpur, Bijnore and Firozabad and one each in Muzaffarnagar, Sambhal and Varanasi. An eight-year-old boy was killed in Varanasi after a lathi-charge by police led to a stampede.

A 28-year-old man had died in Lucknow in Thursday’s violence taking the death toll in the protests over the newly enacted law to 15 so far.