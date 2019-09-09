1-year-old falls out of moving car as parents doze off

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 18:21 IST

A one-year-old baby fell off a moving vehicle in the tourist town of Munnar in Kerala on Sunday while coming back with her parents and family from a temple in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

News agency Asian News International tweeted the 1:05-minute clip of the incident from Sunday night. The CCTV footage shows the vehicle moving through a deserted road at 9:42pm after which the toddler can be seen on the road.

#WATCH Kerala: A one-year-old child falls out of a moving car in Munnar region of Idukki district. The girl child was later rescued and handed over to the parents. (08.09.2019) pic.twitter.com/tlI7DtsgxU — ANI (@ANI) 9 September 2019

The clip then shows the baby crawling, then pausing to take rest and moving again. She is then seen moving toward the railing dividing the road.

Reports said her parents had slept off in the vehicle and did not realise that she had fallen off. According to ANI, the child was rescued and later handed over to the parents.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 18:06 IST