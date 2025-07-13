Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

10 Amarnath pilgrims injured after 3 buses collide in J&K's Kulgam

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 05:15 PM IST

Officials said the condition of all injured was stated to be stable. Three buses were damaged in the road accident.

Three buses part of the Amarnath Yatra convoy collided on Sunday on their way back to a base camp in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, injuring at least 10 pilgrims, officials said.

BSF personnel patrol during the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)
BSF personnel patrol during the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Saturday. (ANI)

The injured pilgrims were taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

The convoy was returning after pilgrims had their darshan at the cave shrine.

Other pilgrims from the affected buses were moved to reserve buses and the convoy went ahead with the onward journey, they added.

