10 BJP MPs including 2 ministers resign from Parliament after assembly poll win

NEW DELHI: Ten Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliament members including two union ministers who won the assembly elections resigned from the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said. MPs attend the proceeding of the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 6 (PTI)

The 10 MPs submitted their resignation after calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda. The party president accompanied them to the speaker’s office where nine MPs submitted their resignation. The tenth MP, Kirori Lal Meena, submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha chairman.

A BJP leader said 12 MPs won the state elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Among the 10 MPs who have resigned are Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh; Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Kirori Lal Meena (Rajya Sabha MP) from Rajasthan; and Arun Sao and Gomti Sai from Chhattisgarh.

Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Baba Balaknath, and union minister of state for tribal affairs Renuka Singh, who won from Chhattisgarh, are yet to submit their resignation.

Narendra Singh Tomar holds the agriculture portfolio while Prahlad Patel is the minister of state for food processing and Jal Shakti.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, minister of state for steel and rural development, the fourth minister to have been fielded by the BJP in the state elections, could not win the assembly seat.

HT reported on Monday that these MPs will submit their resignation and that there was speculation about a possible rejig in the union council of ministers.

The last major rejig in the Union council happened in July 2021 when 43 ministers, including 36 new faces, were inducted. The most recent change was in May when minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal replaced Kiren Rijiju as law minister. Rijiju was appointed as the minister for earth sciences.