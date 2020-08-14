10 cops win Medal of Honour from Madhya Pradesh; 3 inspectors among them cracked rape and murder cases

india

Three police inspectors are among 10 officials from Madhya Pradesh who were selected for Union home minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation this year. They have been instrumental in cracking three different rape and murder cases in which minors were the victims. In two of the three cases, the accused were awarded death penalty while in third case, the accused was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The names of the 10 police officials figured among 121 officials selected from across the country for the honour, as per official information.

The police officers from Madhya Pradesh include Additional Superintendent of Police Hansraj Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Punnu Singh Parastey, and inspectors Sunil Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Chouksey, Praveen Kumar Kumre, Arvind Singh Tomar and Gopal Ghasle. Kewal Singh Parte, Deepti Mishra and Priti Patil, all sub-inspectors, have also been given the prestigious medal.

According to police officials, Chouksey, who is presently posted in Bhopal, had investigated a case regarding rape and murder of a seven-year-old in neighbouring Vidisha district when he was in charge of Civil Lines police station. The crime was committed in 2015 and the trial court awarded death penalty to the convict in September 2019. Ravi Toli, who was convicted, was out of bail in connection with a molestation case when he committed the crime.

Expressing his joy over the award, Chouksey said, “It was a tough case to crack and our team had to make a lot of efforts to get to the accused. But our efforts ensured justice to the victim and her family.”

Chouksey had played key role in arrest of a serial killer Adesh Khambra too in 2018, who belongs to Mandideep in Bhopal and whose accomplices killed more than 30 truck drivers and cleaners and looted goods in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other states.

Similarly, Kumre had investigated a rape case when he was posted in Piparia town of Hoshangabad district in 2018, in which a four-year-old girl was raped and murdered. Agitated over the heinous crime, people had staged a massive protest and ghearoed the police station. The accused was tracked down after police continued its intensified investigation round the clock and several days at a stretch. The accused was sentenced to capital punishment.

Kumre said, “There was tremendous pressure on the entire police force to nab the criminal. We looked into footage of more than 50 CCTV cameras. My jeep was like my residence for four to five days during investigation. We produced all the evidence and the accused was given death penalty.”

Tomar had solved a kidnapping, rape and murder case in Ujjain in 2019. The victim was a four-year-old girl who was raped and whose dead body was thrown in Shipra river in June 2019.

He said during intensive investigation more than 50 suspects were questioned when they found a porn video in the mobile phone of one of them. That man turned out to be the accused.

The court delivered its judgment in 84 days and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment till his death.