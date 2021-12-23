Home / India News / 10 crore covid vaccine doses administered in MP, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
10 crore covid vaccine doses administered in MP, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

94% of eligible populous has received first dose of vaccine in MP, with above 87% jabbed with the second dose. 
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 02:42 PM IST
ANI | , Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state has administered 10 crore COVID vaccine doses.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chouhan said, "Madhya Pradesh has administrated 10 crore COVID vaccine doses (first & second) as of Wednesday, which is historic."

The Chief Minister further informed that over 94 per cent of the eligible population has received the first dose of the vaccine while more than 87 per cent have been jabbed with the second dose as well.

More than 138 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. 

