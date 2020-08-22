e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / 10-day Ganesha festival begins sans procession and dhols

10-day Ganesha festival begins sans procession and dhols

For over a century, the Ganpati festival has been celebrated in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra through large-scale celebrations amid big processions of which the major attraction is Dhol-tasha (drums and cymbals).

more-lifestyle Updated: Aug 22, 2020 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The five ‘manache ganpati’ (most revered ganeshas) in Pune have also decided not to set up separate pandals and avoid any decoration to prevent crowding.
The five ‘manache ganpati’ (most revered ganeshas) in Pune have also decided not to set up separate pandals and avoid any decoration to prevent crowding.(Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

Amid chants of Ganpati bappa moraya, thousands of devotees are taking the Lord Ganesha idol home as the 10-day festival begins on Saturday on Ganesh Chaturthi. While the enthusiasm is intact, what is missing this year is celebrations as Ganesh mandals have decided not to take out procession in view of Covid pandemic.

For over a century, the Ganpati festival has been celebrated in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra through large-scale celebrations amid big processions of which the major attraction is Dhol-tasha (drums and cymbals). This year, these Dhol-tasha pathaks (troupes) were missing ahead of the festival.

ALSO READ: Onam 2020: History, significance and all that you need to know about the harvest festival

To avoid the crowd, many citizens got Ganesha idols home on Friday itself with the ceremonial installation of the idols being planned by most till 11:30 am.

The five ‘manache ganpati’ (most revered ganeshas) in Pune have also decided not to set up separate pandals and avoid any decoration to prevent crowding. These five ganpati mandals attract large crowds every year as devotees from across Maharashtra come for their darshan.

To avoid any VIP movement, these manache Ganpati mandals have decided to install their idols by trustees of each other. To check the spread of coronavirus, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has also appealed to people to celebrate Ganpati festival in a simple manner.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Suspected ISIS operative arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Covid-19: Govt reaches target of testing a million people per day
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
‘May there be joy and prosperity all over’: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
‘May there be joy and prosperity all over’: PM Modi greets nation on Ganesh Chaturthi
Covid-19 updates: 69,878 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally close to 3 mn
Covid-19 updates: 69,878 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally close to 3 mn
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In