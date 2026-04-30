10 dead, roads choked, bookstore flooded: Bengaluru thrown into chaos after rain, storm | 5 points

A sudden spell of intense rain and hailstorm swept across Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, snapping the city out of peak summer heat but throwing normal life into disarray within hours and causing fatalities. Bengaluru: Commuters make their way through a waterlogged Mysore Road following heavy rain, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. (PTI)

The sharp downpour, accompanied by gusty winds, cooled the city after temperatures had soared to 37 degrees, but also led to widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and flooding across several parts.

Several areas reported waist-deep water, while key government offices, including parts of Vidhana Soudha, were inundated. The sudden volume of rain overwhelmed civic infrastructure, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting routine activity across the city.

The storm also turned deadly, with seven people, including a child, killed after a compound wall collapsed at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, even as separate incidents of electrocution and structural damage were reported elsewhere.

Also Read | Seven killed after govt hospital wall collapses amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

1. Bengaluru rains and hailstorm: What happened With the rains, the city, from being parched, witnessed severe waterlogging in just two hours.

There was waist-deep water in several areas such as Richmond Town and Shanthinagar, resembling flowing streams. The city also witnessed widespread traffic chaos for long hours across multiple locations.

Unexpected rain caused waterlogging inside government offices, including corridors of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power. The office of Leader of Opposition R Ashoka was also flooded.

2. 10 dead and several injured in Bengaluru Seven people, including a child, were killed and seven others injured when the compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed due to heavy rains.

The death toll from Wednesday rose to 10 on Thursday, with three more deaths being reported, two due to electrocution and one caused by a structure collapsing during the storm, according to PTI.

The government hospital is located in a densely populated area and sees heavy daily footfall.

Vendors and small businesses frequently operate along its periphery, particularly near adjoining footpaths.

Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday asked the Karnataka government to take precautions to ensure that incidents like the collapse do not repeat, according to a PTI report.

"As per one version, it was an old compound, another version is that it was not constructed properly....I have seen that there are cracks in the compound. I have spoken to people there, the compound has to be repaired, and the street vendors and others who have been affected should be given compensation," Kharge said.