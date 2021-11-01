Home / India News / 10 embarkment points, online application: Key announcements for Haj 2022
10 embarkment points, online application: Key announcements for Haj 2022

  • The Union minister for minority affairs said that the entire Haj process has been made online and people can also apply online through the ‘Haj Mobile App’.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday announced the commencement of the online application process for Haj 2022. Announcing the pilgrimage at Haj House in Mumbai, the Union minister for minority affairs said that the entire Haj process has been made online and people can also apply online through the ‘Haj Mobile App’. The app includes frequently asked questions (FAQs) and videos giving information to applicants to fill up the form in a very simple manner, said Naqvi.

The last date of applying for Haj 2022 is January 31, 2022.

The minister said that the Haj pilgrims from India will be promoting ‘Vocal for Local’, a government campaign to switch to indigenous products, by purchasing bed sheets, pillows, towels, umbrellas and other items in India with Indian currency. He added that these goods will be available at about 50% lower prices as compared to Saudi Arabia. These items will be given to Haj pilgrims at their respective embarkation points in India.

The embarkation points for Haj 2022 have been reduced to 10 from 21. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Cochin, Guwahati, and Srinagar will be the 10 embarkation points for Haj 2022.

Delhi embarkation points will cover Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, western districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Embarkation pointTo cover
DelhiDelhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, western districts of Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Kolkata West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Jharkhand and Bihar
Ahmedabad Gujarat
Bengaluru Karnataka, and Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
Lucknow Uttar Pradesh except western districts
Cochin Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andaman & Nicobar
Guwahati Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Nagaland
Srinagar Jammu-Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh-Kargil
