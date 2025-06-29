10 key priorities of Uttar Pradesh Police to strengthen law and order | Full List

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday outlined a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen law and order and crime control across the state. The new directive aims to ensure that the Uttar Pradesh police force is responsive, modern, and people-friendly.(Representative image/PTI)

According to a statement, the strategy focuses on ten major priorities to transform the state police into the most efficient police force in the country.

Director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna's directive aims to ensure that the police force is responsive, modern, and people-friendly.

10 priorities set by UP police to strengthen law and order

According to the statement issued by the UP Police, the force has set 10 priorities to enhance law and order in the state. They are:

Zero tolerance towards crime and criminals,

Empowerment and protection of women,

Tackling cybercrime,

Maintaining public order,

Improving police services,

Focus on police welfare,

Harnessing talent and expertise,

Leveraging technology and AI,

Enhancing training

Ensuring effective public grievance redressal

The statement emphasised that officers must consider the best national and global practices for each listed priority and evaluate how they can be adapted to Uttar Pradesh's socio-political and economic context.

"Specific and measurable goals should be established under each priority," the statement read, adding that these goals must be realistic and clearly define the objectives. Under the new directive, the cops are expected to assess the current status of each area and develop a practical action plan that simplifies existing systems and supports ease of implementation, the statement added.

The roadmap also stresses the importance of technology and AI in policing, urging officers to explore existing software solutions used by other agencies or propose the development of new tools with clearly defined specifications.

Specialised training should be outlined in terms of format, duration, trainers, and the number of personnel to be trained. Timelines and budgetary requirements for each action plan must also be determined, and proposals submitted for necessary funding.

The statement read that if changes in laws or regulations are required, detailed information regarding the current provisions and the proposed amendments should be provided.

The plan mandates inclusive consultation during its formulation.

"Opinions of officers, police personnel, subject experts and individuals with specialised knowledge should be sought," the statement added. It further suggested that feedback from police personnel across ranks—from constables to Additional SPs—be incorporated, along with inputs from targeted groups such as women and local citizens.