10 prominent faces in PM Narendra Modi’s new cabinet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet has quite a few several familiar names.

After a meeting with Modi, BJP president Amit Shah called several leaders of the BJP and its allies to inform them that they would be part of the new team at the Centre.

Shah himself was the biggest entry into the cabinet. Among the heavyweights in the outgoing cabinet who were sworn in to be sworn in Thursday evening along with Modi are:

1. Rajnath Singh who was Union Home Minister in the outgoing Cabinet who was elected from Lucknow

2. Nitin Gadkari – outgoing Surface transport minister who won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat

3. DV Sadanand Gowda - outgoing Union Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation. He won the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency.

4. Nirmala Sitharaman - outgoing Defence Minister. A high profile member of the previous Modi cabinet, she is a Rajya Sabah member.

5. Ram Vilas Paswan - outgoing Consumer Affairs Minister who head the LJP adn is likely to get a Rajya Sabha seat.

6.Prakash Javadekar - outgoing HRD minister and a Rajya Sabha member

7..Ravi Shankar Prasad – outgoing Law and I&B Minister who won the Patna Sahib Lok Sabah seat defeating Shatrughan Sinha of the Congress.

8. Piyush Goyal – outgoing Railways minister and Rajya Sabha member who has also stood in as Finance Minister.

9 S Jaishankar - former foreign secretary was a surprise induction into the Cabinet.

10. .Smriti Irani – outgoing Textiles Minister who became a giant killer in the Lok Sabah elections defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi in his home turf Amethi.

Outgoing Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday asked Modi not to include him in the Cabinet because of health reasons.

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:38 IST