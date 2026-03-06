100 ceramic units closed in Gujarat amid US-Iran conflict, 400 more likely to shut down

The impact of the US-Iran conflict is evident in Gujarat’s Morbi district, where nearly 100 ceramic manufacturing units have shut down due to disruptions in fuel supplies. According to the Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association (Vitrified Tiles Division), the situation could worsen in the coming days if propane supplies are not restored (REUTERS/ Representative)

According to the President of the Morbi Ceramic Manufacturers Association (Vitrified Tiles Division), Manoj Arvadiya, the situation could worsen in the coming days if propane supplies are not restored and suppliers fail to issue clear guidelines.

"Due to the prevailing war-like situation, propane gas has not been available for the past two days, and around 100 units dependent on the fuel have already shut down," PTI quoted Arvadiya as saying.

He warned that nearly 400 more propane units may be forced to halt operations within a week if the supply situation does not improve.

"If there is no proper guideline on gas availability and the supply does not normalise, we foresee that around 400 more propane-powered units may shut down by next week," he said.

Morbi is one of the largest ceramic manufacturing hubs in the world, housing hundreds of units that make tiles and other ceramic products for domestic and international markets.

Arvadiya said units that depend on gas supplied by Gujarat Gas were currently operating, but their future also appeared uncertain due to the limited availability. He added that Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had expressed concern over the situation.

The US-Iran war The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, it has blown up into a war that has disrupted life and trade all across West Asia.

Iran launched several strikes on US assets in the region, including military bases, embassies and more. Tehran's drones and missiles have led to the shutdown of various oil and gas fields in the region. On top of that, passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the route for one-fifth of the world’s fuel supply chain, has also become a hassle.

All this has disrupted oil and gas supplies, driving a sharp rise in crude oil prices.