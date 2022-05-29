100 unicorns in India, valuation at $330 billion- PM top quotes in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 89th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ - in the backdrop of him completing eight years in office. The prime minister covered several topics in his address - from startups to health and yoga, and languages.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi talks about start-ups, Covid-19 and his recent Japan visit

Here are the top quotes from his Mann Ki Baat address:

1. PM Modi said that the number of unicorns in the country has reached the figure of 100. “The total valuation of these unicorns is more than $ 330 billion, ie, more than ₹25 lakh crore. 44 of our total Unicorns were made last year. Within 3-4 months of this year, 14 more new Unicorns were formed,” he said. "Our unicorns are diversifying. They are working in many fields like e-commerce, Fin-Tech, Ed-Tech, Bio-Tech. Today, India's start-up ecosystem is not limited to just big cities, entrepreneurs are emerging from small towns and cities as well,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Flagging the waste dumps in Kedarnath, PM Modi said, “At present, the holy journey of 'Char-Dham' of Uttarakhand is going on in our country. Thousands of devotees are reaching there every day, and especially in Kedarnath. People are sharing their pleasant experiences. But, I also saw that the devotees are also very sad because of the filth being spread by some pilgrims in Kedarnath. Many people have also expressed their views on social media. If we go on a holy pilgrimage and there is a heap of filth, it is not right.”

3. PM Modi also highlighted the importance of the start-up world in the country. “Behind this success of the country, the country's youth-power, the country's talent, and the government are all making efforts together, everyone's contribution is there, but, one more thing is important in this, that is, in the start-up world. Right mentoring, that is, right guidance,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Modi said that he is “confident that in the coming future we will witness startups reaching new heights in India.”

“Our country has a rich treasure of many languages, scripts, and dialects. Different clothing, food, and culture in different regions is our identity,” he said.

5. Speaking about the International Yoga Day, PM Modi said, “Next month on 21st June, we are going to celebrate 8th 'International Yoga Day'. This time the theme of 'Yoga Day' is - Yoga for humanity. I would urge all of you to celebrate 'Yoga Day' with great enthusiasm. The pandemic has also made us all realize how much health is important in our lives, and yoga is a great medium for this."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. PM Modi also lauded the diversity in the country. “India has different languages, dialects. There are many people in our country who are working towards strengthening this language diversity in our country. For example, Sripati Tudu from West Bengal has translated the Constitution of India in 'Ol Chiki' script for the Santhali community," he said.

7. The prime minister spoke about his recent visit to Japan. “During my recent visit to Japan, I met some wonderful personalities of Japan who have immense love for India. One of them is Hiroshi Koike Ji, an art director, who directed the 'Mahabharat Project' which has been performed in 9 countries including India, Cambodia, and Indonesia,” he said.

8. PM Modi urged people to run positive campaigns regarding the environment ahead of the Environment Day on June 5.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

9. PM Modi spoke about his recent visit to Japan. “During my recent visit to Japan, I met some wonderful personalities of Japan who have immense love for India. One of them is Hiroshi Koike Ji, an art director, who directed the 'Mahabharat Project' which has been performed in 9 countries including India, Cambodia, and Indonesia,” he said.

10. PM Modi urged people to run positive campaigns regarding the environment ahead of the Environment Day on June 5