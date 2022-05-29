PM Modi's appeal ahead of Yoga Day: 'Choose a place which is most special'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to mark the upcoming International Day of Yoga “at an iconic place of your town, village or city”. Addressing the 89th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi said: “I would urge you also this time to celebrate Yoga Day, choose any place in your city, town or village which is most special. This place can be an ancient temple and tourist center, or it could be the banks of a famous river, lake or pond. With this, along with yoga, the identity of your area will also be reinforced and tourism there will also get a boost.” The International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21.

PM Modi also advised people to take Covid-related precautions while practising yoga. “Also take precautions related to corona. By the way, the situation now is looking better than earlier across the whole world. On account of more and more vaccination coverage, people now are going out more than ever; therefore, a lot of preparations are also being seen all over the world for 'Yoga Day',” he said.

He then went on to emphasise on the importance of yoga and called it a "great medium" to ensure good health.

"People are experiencing how much physical, spiritual and intellectual well being is receiving a boost through Yoga. From the world's top business persons to film and sports personalities, from students to common people, everyone is making yoga an integral part of one’s life."

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, in which PM Modi interacts with the listeners. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.