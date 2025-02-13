10,152 Indians in jail in 86 countries, government tells Parliament

New Delhi: A total of 10,152 Indian nationals are currently in prison in 86 countries around the world, with the highest numbers in Saudi Arabia (2,633), the United Arab Emirates (2,518) and Nepal (1,317), according to information provided by the government in Parliament on Thursday. The total figure includes 2,684 Indians who are facing trial in foreign countries, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said (Reuters/Representative Image)

The total figure includes 2,684 Indians who are facing trial in foreign countries, minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

“As per the information available with the ministry, the number of Indian prisoners, including under-trials, in foreign prisons at present is 10,152,” Singh said.

According to details provided by Singh in response to a question from Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Saket Gokhale, the highest numbers of Indian prisoners were in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Nepal.

There were also sizeable numbers of Indian prisoners in Qatar (611), Kwait (387), Malaysia (338), the UK (288), Pakistan (266), Bahrain (181), China (173), the US (169), Italy (168), and Oman (148).

Saudi Arabia also had the highest number of under-trial Indian prisoners with 1,226, and other countries with sizeable under-trial prisoners were the UAE (294), Bahrain (144), Qatar (123), and Malaysia (121).

Singh said in response to another question from Indian Union Muslim League lawmaker Haris Beeran that 54 Indian citizens had been given death sentences by foreign courts. The countries with the highest number of Indians on death row are the UAE (29) and Saudi Arabia (12).

Indian missions provide all possible assistance to Indians who have been sentenced, including with death sentences, by foreign courts, he said.

This assistance includes consular access by visiting jails and following up their cases with courts, jails, public prosecutors and other agencies of foreign countries. “The jailed Indian nationals are also assisted in exploring various legal remedies including filing of appeal, mercy petition etc,” Singh said.

In response to a question from Communist Party of India (CPI) lawmaker Sandosh Kumar P, Singh said that a total of 307 Indian fishermen were currently detained in foreign countries, including 217 in Pakistan, 58 in Sri Lanka, 28 in Saudi Arabia and four in Bahrain.

During 2024, Sri Lanka released 479 Indian fishermen, while Bangladesh freed 95, Bahrain 47, Qatar 29 and Saudi Arabia 27.

The government attaches high priority to the security and welfare of Indian fishermen, and takes up issues such as their early release and repatriation along with their boats with foreign governments through diplomatic channels, official interactions and established bilateral mechanisms.

“The matter of early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen is consistently raised with respective countries at all levels and it is conveyed that this issue may be considered purely on humanitarian and livelihood grounds,” Singh said.

Indian officials regularly visit jails and detention centres to ascertain the condition of Indian fishermen and provide help and support, including legal aid. They also provide travel documents to facilitate the repatriation of released fishermen.