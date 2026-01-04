Surveillance and emergency measures have been heightened in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar after 102 patients, mostly children, were hospitalised over the last two days with authorities attributing the outbreak to contamination of drinking water due to ongoing drainage repair work. Union home minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation on Saturday as medical teams launched door-to-door surveillance in the affected areas. 102 typhoid cases in Gandhinagar, contaminated water likely cause

“In total, 102 cases of typhoid have been reported so far, of which 37 patients are admitted at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital while the rest are undergoing treatment at other hospitals. Most of the infected patients are children,” said Dr Nilam Patel, additional director in the state’s family welfare and health department.

According to officials, the outbreak is linked to contamination of drinking water due to ongoing drainage repair works being carried out by the municipal corporation. The highest number of cases have been reported from Sector 24 in Gandhinagar, with a few cases also emerging from Sector 21 and other nearby areas. Six locations with suspected contamination have been identified, and corrective work is underway, they added.

Patel said 63 surveillance teams have been deployed in Gandhinagar so far. Around 10,000 houses have been surveyed and nearly 38,000 people have been contacted as part of door-to-door surveillance and awareness drives. A rapid response team comprising physicians and microbiologists has also been formed to monitor patients and assess the spread.

Officials said there has been no casualty so far. Patients have reported symptoms including fever, vomiting and diarrhoea. Blood samples are being tested to confirm typhoid, while suspected cases are being treated as a precaution. “People have been advised to drink boiled water and eat home-cooked food. The civic body is also distributing chlorine tablets for cleaning of water tanks,” they said.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Rajeev Topno, said all necessary steps were being taken to bring the situation under control. He said the government was closely monitoring the situation to ensure quick recovery of patients and prevent further spread.

On Saturday, Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi reviewed the situation at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. Shah discussed the situation with the district collector over the phone three times and will take a review again in the evening, Sanghavi added.