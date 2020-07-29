e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days

105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days

The woman had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 20 and was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties and persistent cough.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:21 IST
Ramesh Babu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Ramesh Babu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Doctors treating the woman said she tested negative within a week.
Doctors treating the woman said she tested negative within a week. (Representative PhotoANI)
         

A 105-year-old woman in south Kerala’s Kollam beat the odds of high mortality rate among elderly population to recover from Covid-19 on Wednesday giving much hope to the overworked medical fraternity in the state and the infected as well.

Kollam medical college superintendent Dr Habeeb Naseem said the woman had tested positive on July 20 and was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties and persistent cough. A medical board was constituted and it monitored her health parameters regularly, he said.

“A pillar of strength, she followed all our directives in letter and spirit. Within one week she tested negative. We did another test on Wednesday before discharging her. People who resort to extreme steps after testing positive will have to learn a lot from her,” said the superintendent.

He said she was administered a symptomatic treatment. She was given a warm send off at the hospital. State health minister K K Shailaja congratulated the medical team which treated her back to life.

“It is another example of our hard work and dedication. The medical team deserves much praise,” she said. “It is another feather in Kerala’s cap. It is really a medical wonder.”

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

The woman is believed to be the third oldest person to recover form Covid-19 after a 107-year-old Dutch woman and a 106-year-old Delhi man.

Two month ago an elderly couple from Pathanamthitta in central Kerala, 94-year-old K Thomas and his 88-year-old wife Mariyamma, had also recovered from Covid-19. Their recovery was much lauded.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 903 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday taking its tally to 21,799. The death toll mounted to 70 with two casualties during the day.

There are now 10,057 active cases in the state and while recovered 11,374. As locally-transmitted cases mounted the government has decided to increase the number of tests. In the state it took more than five months to reach 10,000 cases, but it took just 12 days to cross 20,000 mark. The capital Thiruvananthapuram which is the worst affected has been under lock down for more than 20 days.

tags
top news
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
Covid Unlock 3: Yoga institutes and gyms allowed to operate from August 5
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
4G restoration in J&K: Govt to verify reports on L-G GC Murmu’s comment
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
‘Judicial indiscipline’: Rajasthan Speaker returns to SC with new petition
‘Judicial indiscipline’: Rajasthan Speaker returns to SC with new petition
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4 lakh mark with 9,211 new cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 4 lakh mark with 9,211 new cases
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Congrats for Rafale, tweets Rahul Gandhi to IAF; fires 3 questions at Centre
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and family test Covid-19 positive
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
Watch: School girls from Gujarat’s Surat discover Earth-bound asteroid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In