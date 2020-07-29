105-year-old woman in Kerala beats Covid-19 in nine days

india

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:21 IST

A 105-year-old woman in south Kerala’s Kollam beat the odds of high mortality rate among elderly population to recover from Covid-19 on Wednesday giving much hope to the overworked medical fraternity in the state and the infected as well.

Kollam medical college superintendent Dr Habeeb Naseem said the woman had tested positive on July 20 and was admitted to the hospital with breathing difficulties and persistent cough. A medical board was constituted and it monitored her health parameters regularly, he said.

“A pillar of strength, she followed all our directives in letter and spirit. Within one week she tested negative. We did another test on Wednesday before discharging her. People who resort to extreme steps after testing positive will have to learn a lot from her,” said the superintendent.

He said she was administered a symptomatic treatment. She was given a warm send off at the hospital. State health minister K K Shailaja congratulated the medical team which treated her back to life.

“It is another example of our hard work and dedication. The medical team deserves much praise,” she said. “It is another feather in Kerala’s cap. It is really a medical wonder.”

The woman is believed to be the third oldest person to recover form Covid-19 after a 107-year-old Dutch woman and a 106-year-old Delhi man.

Two month ago an elderly couple from Pathanamthitta in central Kerala, 94-year-old K Thomas and his 88-year-old wife Mariyamma, had also recovered from Covid-19. Their recovery was much lauded.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 903 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday taking its tally to 21,799. The death toll mounted to 70 with two casualties during the day.

There are now 10,057 active cases in the state and while recovered 11,374. As locally-transmitted cases mounted the government has decided to increase the number of tests. In the state it took more than five months to reach 10,000 cases, but it took just 12 days to cross 20,000 mark. The capital Thiruvananthapuram which is the worst affected has been under lock down for more than 20 days.