1,082 security personnel to be felicitated with gallantry awards

As many as 347 police officers from central armed police forces (CAPFs) and state police have been awarded gallantry medals this Independence Day, with most of them – 204 – named for their service in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a statement by the press information bureau said on Sunday.

Overall, a total of 1,082 police personnel across the country were awarded the police medal for gallantry (347), and president’s police medal for meritorious (648) and distinguished services (87).

“Among the majority of the 347 gallantry Awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region,” the statement said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tops the list with 109 gallantry medals, followed by J&K police (108), Maharashtra police (42), Border Security Force (19), Chhattisgarh police(15). The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) got six awards each, according to the statement.

Security forces have been carrying out anti-terror operations consistently in J&K. During the monsoon session of the parliament, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) said there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks — from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.

“The government has taken various measures to normalise the situation in Kashmir Valley. These include a robust security and intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment and high level of alertness maintained by the security forces,” Union minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai, had said last month.

Among the central investigation agencies, 30 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, including those probing the coal scam case; and three National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers received the president’s police medal for distinguished and meritorious services.