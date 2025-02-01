Menu Explore
11 Bihar devotees among 30 killed in Mahakumbh stampede, CM announces ex-gratia

PTI |
Feb 01, 2025 02:50 PM IST

Eleven people from Bihar died in a stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family

Altogether 11 people from Bihar have lost their lives in the stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh earlier this week, the Chief Minister’s office said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's office announced on Saturday that 11 Bihar residents had died in the stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh earlier this week.
The Chief Minister's office announced on Saturday that 11 Bihar residents had died in the stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh earlier this week.(Hindustan Times/Anil Kumar Maurya)

In a statement, the CM's office said four of the deceased hailed from Gopalganj, two from Aurangabad and one each from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Banka and West Champaran districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while expressing grief over the tragedy, has announced an ex gratia of two lakh to the next of kin of each deceased, the CMO said.

Also read: Influencer claims she was trapped in second stampede at Mahakumbh: 'I couldn't breathe'

Besides, an assistance of 50,000, from the CM's relief fund, will be extended to each injured person belonging to the state.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the stampede that broke out on Wednesday, when the area close to Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, was bursting at the seams because of a heavy rush of pilgrims who had gathered for a holy dip on the auspicious bathing festival of Mauni Amavasya.

