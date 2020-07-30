11 dead, 40 lakh affected as flood situation worsens in Bihar

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 22:19 IST

The flood situation in north Bihar has worsened following incessant rains in the catchment areas of all major rivers of the region, including Gandak, Budhi Gandak, Bagmati, Lakhandei, Kamala Balan and their tributaries.

Over 39.6 lakh people in 972 panchayats in 108 blocks of 14 districts have been affected by floods while 11 people have lost their lives.

Most of the rivers are flowing above danger marks at several places while others are showing a rising trend, an official of the water resource department of north Bihar said on Thursday.

The Burhi Gandak was flowing nearly 1.5 meter above the danger mark at Sikandapur in Muzaffarpur town while the Bagmati had touched 56 meter at Kataujha, nearly 0.75 meter above the danger mark. Gandak was flowing at 54.31 meter near Rewaghat, barely 10 cm below the danger mark.

A Darbhanga-based lawyer Sudhir Kumar Choudhary, who is stranded in his native village under Hanuman Nagar block for a week due to floods, said, “The power supply was snapped in the entire area after inundation of Poariya sub-station over a week ago.”

The state-highway between Darbhanga and Samastipur was flooded at several places between Taralahi village to Bishunpur. The district administration has enforced restrictions on plying of heavy vehicles through the marooned region.

A bulletin issued by the Central Flood Control Room stated that extreme flood situation continued even as the Adhwara river at Bishunpur was flowing at 48.71 metre, 1.31 metre above the danger level on Thursday morning.

The flood situation in Kusheshwar Asthan block continues to remain grim even as swollen Kosi, Kamla Balan and Kareh rivers inundate villages. Darbhanga district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM said district administration was taking all measures to mitigate the miseries of flood-hit people by setting up community kitchens, providing boats and medical assistance.

Muzaffarpur district disaster management officer Atul Kumar Verma said all precautionary measures were being taken to save the town from Budhi Gandak as its water had entered into six places around the town periphery and breached the safety and ring bunds.

“We are focusing to save the national highway 77 apart from the railway track along the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi sections of NHAI and East Centeral Railway,” he said, apprehending that the flood water would enter in Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital if any breach will occur along NH 77.