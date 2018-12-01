11 injured in blast inside express train in Assam’s Udalguri: Reports

At least 11 people were injured in an explosion that took place in Rangia-Dekargaon Intercity Express train at Harisinga in Assam’s Udalguri, reported news agency ANI.

According to district officials, the explosion took place inside one of the coaches. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Assam: Explosion inside Kamakhya-Dekargaon Intercity Express in Udalguri. 11 persons injured. pic.twitter.com/M61eRSkBnL — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

The blast took place at 7:10 pm at Harisinga railway station.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 20:39 IST