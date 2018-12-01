Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 01, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

11 injured in blast inside express train in Assam’s Udalguri: Reports

The explosion took place inside one of the coaches.

india Updated: Dec 01, 2018 20:51 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Breaking news,Assam train blast,Train blast
The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. (ANI photo)

At least 11 people were injured in an explosion that took place in Rangia-Dekargaon Intercity Express train at Harisinga in Assam’s Udalguri, reported news agency ANI.

According to district officials, the explosion took place inside one of the coaches. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The blast took place at 7:10 pm at Harisinga railway station.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 20:39 IST

tags

more from india