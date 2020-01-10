11 rape cases reported every day in UP, says NCRB report

india

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 09:09 IST

Crime against women in Uttar Pradesh has increased by 20% from 2016 to 2019, says a National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report released on Wednesday.

As per the NCRB report for 2017 released in October last year, 56011 cases of crime against women were reported while the number surged to 59, 445 in 2018.

The number has been increasing over the years as 35908 cases were registered in 2015 and 49262 in 2016. The state is at the top of the tally with 15.7% cases. Of the total cases, 2444 are of dowry deaths, 14233 of domestic violence and 15,381 kidnappings.

In 2018, 3, 946 rape cases were registered involving 4, 322 victims, including 1411 minors. The state in 2017 reported 4246 rape cases—second highest in the country after Madhya Pradesh, in which victims were minor in almost 1560 cases. As many as 5401 cases under POCSO were registered during 2018.

VIOLENT CRIME RISING

In 2018 UP recorded 21711 cases of kidnapping, 8908 of rioting and 3218 of robbery. The cases of violent crime increased significantly over the past few years as 19921 cases were reported in 2017 and 15898 in 2016. In the same duration, the state recorded 4018 murder cases, which constantly decreased over the past few years. Like crime against women, crime against children also went up in the past few years. The state recorded 19936 cases of crime against children in 2018, 19145 in 2017 and 16079 in 2016.

60% CONVICTION RATE

Total 1, 79,832 cases were up for trial in 2018, including 40, 045 sent to court in the same year.. Court gave conviction in 8805 cases and discharged 1243 cases.

The conviction rate for the year was 60% and pendency rate 91.6%. While in 2017, as far as the courts are concerned, 38722 cases were added while 1.14lakh cases were pending.

206 FIRS OF FICN SEIZURE

Up in 2018 registered 206 cases of seizure of fake indian currency notes, followed by West Bengal 153 and Gujarat 67.

Total worth of the seized currency was Rs. 1, 33, 28, 860. 19109, said the report.