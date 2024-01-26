Republic Day: 1,132 personnel to be awarded gallantry and service medals

On the eve of Republic Day, the Union government on Thursday announced Gallantry and Service medals to 1,132 personnel from different agencies such as the paramilitary forces, police, fire service, home guard and civil defence, and correctional service. Two people were posthumously awarded the President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG), while 275 received the Medal for Gallantry (GM) (ANI)

“Among the majority of the 277 Gallantry Awards, 119 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 personnel from Jammu & Kashmir region and 25 personnel form other regions are being awarded for their gallant action,” a government statement said.

The two PMGs were awarded to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel -- head constables are Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and Shishupal Singh -- who were on duty as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco).

The citation said that Vishnoi was deployed in Congo under the BSF’s 15th UN mission contingent. While dealing with a violent mob on July 26, 2022, he was seriously injured, but despite being shot, continued to protect the camp from the mob.

“Despite being badly injured, he displayed his courage, dedication and bravery and took position in main defensive position of the camp and did not allow violent mob to breach the defences and come inside the premises. The brave heart discharged his duty with indomitable courage, bravery and dedication but due to the bullet injuries, he ultimately laid down his life on the line of duty as greatest act of valour,” the citation said.

The second officer, Shishupal Singh, too, was posted at the camp on the same day, and did not allow the mob to breach the camp’s perimeter despite being shot at. Singh also succumbed to his injuries in the line of duty.

Of the 275 Gallantry Medals, 72 were awarded personnel from the J&K Police, followed by Chhattisgarh (26), Jharkhand (23), Maharashtra (18), Odisha (15) and Delhi (8). Sixty-five personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and 21 personnel from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), among others from police in states and Union territories, and paramilitary forces.

The government announced 855 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Of 102 PSMs, 94 were awarded to Police Service, 4 to Fire Service and 4 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service. Of the 753 MSMs, 667 were awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 27 to Correctional Service.