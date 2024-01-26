Republic Day: 8,000 security personnel deployed in Delhi; special arrangements for 'aerial threat'

New Delhi: The Central government has deployed 8000 security personnel in the national capital in view of the Republic Day festivities today. French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest of the Republic Day parade on Delhi's Kartavya Path. A security official stands guard at the Kartavya Path ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi. (PTI)

"There will be elaborate security checks on January 26, due to the sensitivity of the occasion. In fact, the borders will be sealed on the night (from 10 pm) of January 25. Heavy transport vehicles and light goods vehicles will be barred, so it should be kept in mind by anyone coming this way, as there will be no movement after 10 pm," Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HS Dhaliwal said.

"On Friday, from early morning elaborate security checks will be done because of which traffic has to cater to the special security needs of the occasion. A detailed advisory has been issued by the traffic unit regarding the designated parking," he added.

The authorities have taken the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance to bolster the security measures.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla said, “All arrangements are being made to stop any nuisance. Repeated rehearsals and training of the team are being done. Around 8,000 forces have been deployed for the event. Security has been beefed up with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance. Multiple ways of communicating have been established so that if one way fails, the other could be used.”

DCP Mahla also urged the public not to bring small backpacks and to refrain from bringing children under the age of five to the Republic Day event. “I request that people coming here not carry small bag packs and bring children under five years old.”

Additionally, the Central Industrial Security Force has heightened security checks for passengers at Metro stations, continuing until the conclusion of Republic Day celebrations.

Significantly, Dependra Pathak, the Special Commissioner of Police for Law and Order in Delhi, stated that the Delhi Police has completed all essential preparations for the Republic Day event. The traffic unit, security unit, and district unit have been mobilised to ensure comprehensive security measures.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Pathak said, “Like every other year, Republic Day is being celebrated with joy and fervour this year. The Delhi police have a focused responsibility on this special day and the police personnel of the Delhi police have made the security arrangements professionally for this year's celebrations also.”

“The Delhi police has a track record of using the best technology in security, which will be done this year as well. We will also coordinate with central agencies in real-time," he added.

Addressing the potential aerial threats during the celebration, the official stated, “Security measures have been implemented to address aerial threats, encompassing hand gliders, paragliders, paramotors, aeromodels, drones, and short-range aerial vehicles.”

Security tightened in J&K

Meanwhile, heightened security measures have been implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, with a specific focus on Naxal-affected areas in Odisha. The Indian Army has deployed snipers and utilised advanced technology for night patrols to safeguard the Line of Control in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement on Tuesday, Major General Sumit Mehta announced that, for the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent would participate in the Republic Day Parade. This contingent includes women troops from the Army's military police, as well as women from the other two services.

The 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is centered around women, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' as the main themes.

He said, “Republic Day parade will start at 10:30 am on January 26 from Vijay Chowk to Kartavya Path. The parade commander would be Delhi Area Commander Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar. For the first time, an all-women tri-services contingent will take part in the parade, which will include women troops of the Army's military police along with women from the other two services.”