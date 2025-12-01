1.14 bn saplings planted; protection responsibility of states: Govt to Lok Sabha

Over 1.14 billion saplings have been planted since March this year under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the Union environment ministry informed Lok Sabha on Monday. The prevention of illegal cutting of trees and the protection of forests in India are governed under Indian Forest Act, 1927. (PTI photo)

“The total number of trees planted during this financial year from 01.04.2025 up to 28.11.2025 is 113,99,06,411. The protection and management of forest and tree resources is primarily the responsibility of the concerned state government/union territory administration. The prevention of illegal cutting of trees and the protection of forests in India are comprehensively governed under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam 1980, and the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, along with relevant rules and State-level legislations,” Kirti Vardhan Singh, minister of state (MoS) for environment informed Lok Sabha.

He was responding to queries by Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) MP, Amra Ram on the measures being taken to prevent the damage to agriculture caused in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

The ministry gave a state-wise break up of the plantations but did not provide the budget for the plantations.

Amra also sought details on the number of trees planted this year under the scheme named ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ and the amount utilised thereon; and the number of trees cut down by the solar energy companies in Rajasthan and the number of trees planted in lieu thereof.

“The Ministry, in close coordination with State and Union Territory Forest Departments, is implementing a range of schemes and programmes aimed at afforestation, forest conservation, and ecological restoration. These include the National Mission for a Green India (GIM), the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), and other region-specific initiatives”, Singh said.

“The Ministry has established the Arid Forest Research Institute, Jodhpur (AFRI) in Rajasthan under the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education, Dehradun”, he added.

The mandate of the AFRI includes undertaking and promoting forestry research, education and extension, leading to scientific and sustainable management of forests, with a special focus on arid and semi-arid regions, MoEFCC informed adding that the Institute also provides scientific advice to the central and state governments aiding informed decision making in matters of national and regional importance and international commitments and to address forestry research needs.