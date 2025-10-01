Search
114 Odisha SI exam candidates, 3 agents arrested over 25 lakh paper leak deal

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 07:47 pm IST

Bhubaneswar: Police arrested 117 people, including 114 Odisha sub-inspector exam candidates who were allegedly set to pay 25 lakh each for leaked question papers, from three sleeper buses near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.

ccording to police, the candidates had conspired to acquire confidential question papers in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, before returning to Bhubaneswar to appear for the test (Representative photo)

The arrests come just a day after the Odisha Police Recruitment Board postponed the written examination for the third time, citing administrative reasons.

Of those arrested, 114 are candidates who had applied for the exam, while the remaining three are agents accused of facilitating the scheme — a paper leak — a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a Berhampur police team intercepted the three AC sleeper buses near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. The buses, which had started from Baramunda Bus Stand in Bhubaneswar, were carrying 117 passengers. During questioning, it was revealed that 114 of them were candidates for the sub-inspector exam, travelling with the help of three agents linked to a wider network, the officer said.

According to police, the candidates had conspired to acquire confidential question papers in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, before returning to Bhubaneswar to appear for the test. Each candidate had agreed to pay 25 lakh — with 10 lakh to be paid upfront and the remaining 15 lakh after securing the job.

“This was an organised attempt to sabotage the SI examination,” said a senior police official, adding that more agents are suspected to be involved.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, at Golanthara Police Station in the Berhampur police district.

