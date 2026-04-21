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11-year-old found dead in blue drum in MP, laundry man suspected of murder

The laundry man had issued threats after a dispute with the boy's father, Ramesh Rajak, who works in Maharashtra.

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 10:00 am IST
Reported by Shruti Tomar, Amit Singh | Edited by Akansha Purohit
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An 11-year-old boy was found dead in his home in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The boy whose body was found inside a blue drum was allegedly killed by a laundry man, who had disputes with his father.

The boy was alone at home when the incident occurred, additional superintendent of police Shivesh Singh Baghel told HT.(AFP/Representational Image)

Police discovered the body of the 11-year-old boy was hidden inside a blue drum after breaking into the locked house in Bank Colony under Kolgawan police station limits

According to the officials, 45-year-old Mathura Rajak, who ran a laundry shop in the colony, is suspected of having killed the child by slitting his throat with a sickle. The police are trying to locate Mathura, whose shop is closed, and his mobile remains switched off.

Also read: Twin daughters killed, wife and 6-year-old son in next room: Chilling details of Kanpur murder case

Incident occured when the boy was alone

The boy was alone at home when the incident occurred, additional superintendent of police Shivesh Singh Baghel told HT. They said that around 12:30 pm, his mother, Asha Rajak, returned home to find the house locked from the outside and her son missing.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a 19-year-old college student was brutally murdered in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The victim was on her way to college when an assailant intercepted her and slit her throat with a sickle, HT reported earlier.

The accused was later arrested, and a murder case was registered against him.

 
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