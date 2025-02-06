Menu Explore
12 booked for assaulting comedian Pranit More over jokes about actor Veer Pahariya

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2025 09:46 AM IST

A group of 12 people allegedly assaulted comedian Sanjay More after his Sunday performance, upset by jokes about Pahariya, as per a police complaint.

A case has been registered in Maharashtra's Solapur district against 12 people for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More over his jokes about actor Veer Pahariya.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More. (Screengrab)
Stand-up comedian Pranit More. (Screengrab)

Veer Pahariya, grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, appeared in the recently released action drama Sky Force.

Following More's performance on Sunday, a group of 10 to 12 people, upset by his jokes targeting Pahariya, allegedly assaulted the comedian, according to a police complaint.

More has since posted a statement on his social media regarding the alleged assault.

“...They brutally attacked him, punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured,” said the statement on his Instagram account.

After the post, Solapur police summoned More to record his statement, but he failed to appear, an official said on Wednesday. Following this, the police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the owner of the restaurant where More had performed.

On Tuesday evening, Pranit shared a detailed account of the entire incident on his Instagram. It read, "The leader of this attack was Tanveer Shaikh, and his gang made it clear why they were doing this they wanted to silence Pranit for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya. One of them even threatened, "Agli Baar Veer Pahariya baba pe joke maarke dikha!"- a clear warning that worse consequences would follow if he dared to joke about him again."

In response, Veer took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear—I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
