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12 dead, several injured after a pickup truck collides with SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar

Twelve people died on the spot, while 10 critically injured victims were referred to MY Hospital in Indore.

Updated on: Apr 29, 2026 11:51 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar
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At least 12 people, including two children, were killed and 23 others injured after a pickup truck carrying labourers overturned after colliding with an SUV on the Indore–Ahmedabad National Highway in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, police said.

The accident occurred around 8:30 pm near a petrol pump in Chikaliya Phata.(Representational Image)

The accident occurred around 8:30 pm near a petrol pump in Chikaliya Phata. Preliminary reports suggest 35 labourers were in the pickup truck, returning from work in an onion field.

“The pickup truck was at high speed and the driver lost control. The vehicle overturned three or four times, veered to the opposite side of the road, and collided with a Scorpio,” Dhar Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said.

Twelve people died on the spot, while 10 critically injured victims were referred to MY Hospital in Indore. Eleven others are being treated at the district hospital in Dhar.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani said that hospitals have been placed on alert, with instructions to ensure the best possible treatment for those brought in from Dhar.

An ex gratia of 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and 50,000 for the injured was announced.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav directed the Indore Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General to rush to Dhar and oversee medical arrangements. “Treatment for all the injured will be provided free of cost. I have issued instructions to provide financial assistance of 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased, 1 lakh each to those critically injured, and 50,000 each to the injured,” the CM said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

bhopal madhya pradesh
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