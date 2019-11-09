e-paper
Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

12 die as truck rams into van in Andhra’s Chittoor

india Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:14 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustantimes
         

Hyderabad At least 12 persons, including eight women, were killed and three others received injuries when a huge container truck rammed into a van at Mogilighat village of Bangaru Palyam block in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on the Bengaluru-Chennai national highway (NH-75), the police said.

Chittoor superintendent of police S Senthil Kumar told Hindustan Times that the container truck coming from Palani lost control, hit the median and collided with a Maruti Omni van coming in the opposition direction on the other side of the highway.

“The container also overturned and fell on the van. The driver and all the inmates in the van died on the spot. The condition of cleaner, who was also injured is critical,” the SP said.

Apart from the cleaner, two others also received injuries and they were immediately shifted to the government hospital at Palamaneru for treatment.

Kumar said all those travelling in the van, supposed to be from same family, were from Gangavaram block in Chittoor district. ““The details of the deceased and injuries are not yet known. The bodies in the van are completely mangled. We have shifted them to the nearby hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

An auto rickshaw and a motor bike coming from the opposition direction also had a collision with container truck while it was overturning, but it was the van which got crushed under the heavy vehicle. “The exact reason for the accident is not known, but it appears the container truck had a brake failure,” the police official said.

Chittoor district collector Bharat Gupta has rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

