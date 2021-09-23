12 Indian institutes in QS employability rankings; IIT-B tops the list

NEW DELHI As many as twelve Indian higher education institutions, including six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), figured in the top 500 universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) graduate employability rankings 2022 announced on Thursday, with IIT-Bombay emerging as the best institute in India in the category.

IIT-B moved up to the 101-110 group, from the 111-120 bracket in 2020. “India’s national employability leader – those implementing the nation’s strongest employability processes and achieving the strongest employability outcomes – IIT Bombay,” QS, a global higher education analyst, said in a statement.

According to over 50,000 employers surveyed by QS, IIT-Bombay produces India’s highest calibre of graduates. IIT-Bombay is followed by IIT-Delhi, which jumped from the 151-160 band in 2020 to the 131-140 group in 2022. IIT-Madras, too, has risen from the 171-180 band to the 151-160 category.

Three central universities -- Delhi University (131-140 ), University of Mumbai (250-300) and University of Calcutta (500+) -- have made it to the list. The other institutes were IIT-Kharagpur (201- 250); Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani, IIT-Kanpur, both under the ranking 251-300; and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and OP Jindal Global University, both in the 301-500 bracket; and IIT-Roorkee (500+).

Ben Sowter, director of research at QS, said, “With students becoming increasingly conscious of the competitiveness of the global graduate jobs market, and of the ever-increasing financial costs of their educational investment, it has become correspondingly crucial that independent data of this sort is available to them, so as to inform evidence-based decisions about their educational futures.”

“The data that contributes to this ranking shows that Indian universities are consistently producing high numbers of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and other highly successful individuals. However, with consistently low scores in our Partnerships with Employers indicator, it is also clear that India’s higher education leadership must strive to create stronger links with industry, facilitating more employer-student connection opportunities on campus,” he said.

Among the parameters used to calculate employability rankings are: Employer reputation (30%), Alumni outcomes (25%), Partnerships with Employers per Faculty (25%), Employer/Student Connections (10%) and Graduate employment rate (10%).

Meanwhile, three institutes were placed in the top 100 scores under the “alumni outcome” parameter. Delhi University ranks 21st globally and number one in India in this metric by scoring 96 out of 100.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-Bombay, said that he expected a rank within the top 50. “Training at IIT Bombay emphasises as learning outcomes on developing skills for analytical problem solving, capability to address unseen problems and an appreciation for the constraints that beset a specific problem. These are the terms of endearment for any technology oriented company. Hence I am not at all surprised at this ranking. As a matter of fact, I expect the rank to be within the top 50 if it is truly measured,” he said.

IIT-Delhi director V Ramgopal Rao welcomed the rise in its rank. “IIT-Delhi is happy to jump by 20 places in the QS Graduate Employability rankings. We have been consistently improving our rankings in both domestic and international rankings in the last few years. We have taken various measures in the last few years and they are beginning to show their impact,” he said.

Naveen Jindal, founding chancellor of Jindal Global University, which entered the QS employability rankings for the first time, said, “It is a true reflection of the vision and imagination that led to the creation of JGU in 2009. It is indeed the result of the outstanding contributions of the faculty members, students and staff of JGU across all these years.This is a commendable accomplishment during this year given the impact of the global pandemic on the employment of students worldwide.”