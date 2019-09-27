12-year-old’s death triggers protests; Bihar road blocked

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 03:26 IST

Hundreds of slogan-shouting people took to the streets and blocked roads demanding swift action against alleged murderers of a 12-year-old student, who was found dead at a private hostel in Bihar’s Sitamarhi on Wednesday evening.

The boy’s father alleged that his son died after his teachers and principal “brutally thrashed” him.

“He had been mercilessly beaten up by them in the past too,’’ he said. He said he met the hostel in-charge, who assured that such acts would not be repeated, the last time his son was beaten up.

“However, yesterday [Wednesday], they again beat him up on fake theft charges.” He said some students told him that the teachers had recently recovered Rs 400 from his son and punished him for theft.Deputy police superintendent Kumar Veer Dhirendra said the matter is being investigated.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 03:26 IST